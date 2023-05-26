Automotive Roof System Market Size Expected To Reach $41 Billion By 2027

Automotive Roof System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Roof System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive roof system market analysis and every facet of the automotive roof system market research. As per TBRC’s automotive roof system market forecast, the automotive roof system market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing passenger car sales are expected to propel the automotive sunroof market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Webasto Group, Magna International Inc., Valmet Automotive Inc., Inteva Products LLC, Covestro AG, Inalfa Roof Systems Group, AAS Automotive, Aisin Corporation, ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile, BOS Group, The Haartz Corporation, JAC Products.

Automotive Roof System Market Segments

1) By Type: Sunroof System, Panorama Roof System, Multi-Optional Roof System, Solar Roof System, Light Weight Roof System, Inbuilt Roof System, Other Types

2) By Material: Aluminium, Steel, Polycarbonate, Glass-Plastic Composite, Fiber-Plastic Composite

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

This type of roof system refers to the structure or mechanism that covers the top of a vehicle, protecting its occupants from external elements such as rain, sun, wind, and debris.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Roof System Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Automotive Roof System Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

