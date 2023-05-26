Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share Analysis And Global Industry Forecast For 2023-2032
Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rigid plastic packaging market size is predicted to reach $290.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.
The growth in the rigid plastic packaging market is due to increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major rigid packaging companies include Berry Global Inc., Amcor Plc, Silgan Holdings Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, DS Smith Plc.
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segments
• By Product Type: Boxes, Bottle, And Jars, Cans, Blister Packs, Clamshells, Trays, Intermediate Bulk Container (IBCs), Other Product Types
• By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, High Density Polypropylene, Other Materials
• By Manufacturing Process: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Other Manufacturing Process
• By End-User: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Household, Healthcare, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Rigid plastic packaging refers to packaging that typically uses stronger and heavier materials than flexible packaging. This is used to provide structure and support for products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Rigid Plastic Products Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
