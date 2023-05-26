Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Resin Type, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032”

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $85.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth in the pressure sensitive tapes market is due to rising construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market share. Major pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturers include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Segments

•By Type: Single-Coated Tapes Or Single-Sided Tapes, Double-Coated Tapes, Transfer Tapes Or Unsupported Tapes, Self-Wound Tape

•By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

•By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical And Electronics, Medical And Hygiene, Construction, Transportation, Consumer And Office, Other End-Use Industries

•By Geography: The global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes refer to a relatively thin flexible material with single or double-sided adhesive coating. The activation of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market does not require the use of a solvent, water, or heat. The pressure level required to apply over adhesive directly influences the binding.

