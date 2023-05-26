Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Resin Type, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $85.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth in the pressure sensitive tapes market is due to rising construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market share. Major pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturers include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Segments
•By Type: Single-Coated Tapes Or Single-Sided Tapes, Double-Coated Tapes, Transfer Tapes Or Unsupported Tapes, Self-Wound Tape
•By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types
•By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical And Electronics, Medical And Hygiene, Construction, Transportation, Consumer And Office, Other End-Use Industries
•By Geography: The global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pressure sensitive adhesive tapes refer to a relatively thin flexible material with single or double-sided adhesive coating. The activation of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market does not require the use of a solvent, water, or heat. The pressure level required to apply over adhesive directly influences the binding.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Trends
4. Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

