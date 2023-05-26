Mining Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s mining equipment market forecast, the mining equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 187.14 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global mining equipment industry is due to increase in mining activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mining equipment market share. Major mining equipment companies include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd.

Mining Equipment Market Segments

● By Product: Mining Drills And Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing And Screening Equipment, Mineral Processing Equipment, Surface Mining Equipment, Underground Mining Equipment

● By Powertrain Type: IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

● By Application: Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mining equipment refers to electrical or diesel-powered heavy-duty machinery that involved in excavation of material and are normally hauled to the surface with skips or lifts for further processing. It is used in underground and opencast mines.

Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business