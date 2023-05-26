Trooper Injured During Shooting in North Phoenix

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper was injured during a shooting in north Phoenix. The trooper was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The Phoenix Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.