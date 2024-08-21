Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of More Than 51 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 14, 2024, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper stopped the driver of a Dodge Durango for a civil traffic violation as they left the Phoenix area. During the stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity, and a drug detection canine alerted to the vehicle. During the subsequent vehicle search, troopers located approximately 51.4 pounds of fentanyl pills in a large tote bag inside the SUV.

The street value of the fentanyl seized is estimated at about $500,000.

Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to the Houston area.

The suspect driver was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.