Troopers Seek Information Leading to Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run on I-10 in Tucson
On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 10:08 p.m., a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision occurred on westbound Interstate 10 near Congress Street (milepost 259), in Tucson. The female victim was walking on the right shoulder of I-10 when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver involved did not remain on the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Detectives have identified the suspect vehicle as a model year 1997 to 1999 Ford Expedition SUV of an unknown color with the Eddie Bauer trim package.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips. Please reference incident # I24039584.
** Please note: Sample image only - actual vehicle color is unknown. **
