Commercial Vehicle Driver Sentenced to 22.5 years in Prison on Five Counts of Negligent Homicide in January 2023 Collision

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, commercial vehicle driver Danny G. Tiner, 38, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in connection with a January 2023 fatal collision on Interstate 10 in Chandler which resulted in the deaths of five people.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers initially suspected driver distraction as a possible factor in the collision. Following months of investigation, troopers determined Tiner was traveling 68 mph in the posted 55-mph construction zone and was actively using the TikTok application on his cell phone at the time of the collision. Troopers arrested Tiner at his home on June 29, 2023, on charges including five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence.

In June of 2024, Tiner pleaded guilty to five counts of negligent homicide.

This marks the first case in AZDPS history in which a driver has been convicted of causing a fatal collision while distracted by a social media application.

"Troopers and our law enforcement partners worked tirelessly to ensure a thorough investigation for the victims and their families," said AZDPS Sergeant Smith. "This tragedy was entirely preventable. Don't risk lives - put your phone away and give driving your full attention."

AZDPS would like to thank our partners at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the FBI for their assistance throughout this investigation.

To review the incident management log, please visit www.azdps.gov/news/ims/91.