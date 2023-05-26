The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Appoints Sharifah Hardie to Lead Philanthropic Efforts
Southern California Black Chamber announces the appointment of Sharifah Hardie as their new Director of Philanthropy.
Sharifah’s passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed along with her commitment to advancing economic development within our communities makes her an ideal fit for this role.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is proud to announce the appointment of Sharifah Hardie as their new Director of Philanthropy. As a business consultant, diversity, equity and inclusion expert, and influencer, Ms. Hardie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her role.
The SCBCC is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for minority businesses in the Southern California areas including Palm Springs, San Gabriel Valley, Inland Cities West, Inland Cities East, Riverside Cities, Pomona Valley, Hollywood, Long Beach, Culver City Temecula, Victorville, Barstow and includes an international chapter. The SCBCC focuses its efforts on four major areas: Economic Development, Community Development, Public Policy and Membership Services.
“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at SCBCC," says Ms. Hardie. "As an entrepreneur myself I understand the importance of providing resources to help small businesses succeed. I look forward to working with the SCBCC team again in a new role."
Sharifah Hardie is a well-known business consultant and influencer who has made it her mission to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world. She was previously President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce. She was also a Long Beach City Council Candidate in the 2020 March 3rd Primary Election and intends to run for California State Senate District 33 in the 2024 Primary Elections.
Sharifah is Host of Ask Sharifah Videocast & Podcast; and previously hosted the daily morning business talk show “The Round Table Talk Show”; She is the author of Signs You Might Be An Entrepreneur; and creator of an ebook “Everything You Need To Know About Social Media Marketing”.
With her strong background in philanthropy work along with her knowledge and experience in business consulting, diversity & inclusion initiatives as well as influence marketing & PR strategies that focus on helping others reach their goals – Ms. Hardie will lead all philanthropic efforts at SCBCC with tremendous enthusiasm!
"We are very excited about having Ms. Hardie join us in this facet," said SCBCC CEO Rich Wallace, "Sharifah’s passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed along with her commitment to advancing economic development within our communities makes her an ideal fit for this role."
The SCBCC is committed to providing resources that help strengthen its members' ability to become successful entrepreneurs while promoting economic growth throughout Southern California's diverse communities. With Sharifah Hardie's leadership as their new Director of Philanthropy, they are confident that together they will make great strides towards achieving their goal of creating a thriving economy for all minority businesses within their region.
To join the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce visit: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org
