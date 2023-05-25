Submit Release
U.S. Border Patrol pays tribute to fallen heroes

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector along with other law enforcement agencies honored the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol who lost their lives while protecting the nation in a special memorial ceremony held today at the National Border Patrol Museum.

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Interim Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Timothy Sullivan, and other high-ranking officials were on hand to pay tribute and offer words of comfort to the family members of the fallen agents.

"Today's memorial stands as a solemn tribute, honoring the unwavering dedication and ultimate sacrifice of our fallen Border Patrol Agents. The memories of our agents are forever etched in our hearts and are a constant reminder of the their heroic service in safeguarding our nation's borders," said Sullivan.

Since its inception on May 28, 1924, the U.S. Border Patrol has seen the passing of 153 agents in the line of duty. During the ceremony, all of the 153 names were read aloud followed by the somber ringing of a bell and a 21-gun salute.  A helicopter fly-over from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, El Paso Air Branch, was performed. The ariel tribute was followed by the clicking hooves of a rider less horse saluted by all uniformed personnel. The ceremony concluded with the retirement of the colors by the El Paso Sector’s Border Patrol Honor Guard.

The El Paso Sector memorial ceremony for fallen agents is an annual event held on or near the anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Border Patrol. The first U.S. Border Patrol Station was established in El Paso.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

