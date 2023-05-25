“Environmental Law Again Front-and-Center at California Supreme Court”Martin.Novitski Wed, 05/24/2023 - 08:59 NewsLink UC Davis Law Professor Richard Frank writes about the Supreme Court cases of Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. County of Monterey, to be argued tomorrow, and Make UC a Good Neighbor v. Regents of University of California, in which the court granted review last week.