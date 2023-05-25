Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,692 in the last 365 days.

“Environmental Law Again Front-and-Center at California Supreme Court”

“Environmental Law Again Front-and-Center at California Supreme Court”Martin.Novitski Wed, 05/24/2023 - 08:59 NewsLink UC Davis Law Professor Richard Frank writes about the Supreme Court cases of Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. County of Monterey, to be argued tomorrow, and Make UC a Good Neighbor v. Regents of University of California, in which the court granted review last week.

You just read:

“Environmental Law Again Front-and-Center at California Supreme Court”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more