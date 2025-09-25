Putative Class Action Over Wet Wipes Labeling Fails to Meet Filing Threshold—Ninth Circuit

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that federal jurisdiction is lacking over a putative class action asserting, in claims under California laws, that Kleenex “germ removal wet wipes” bear deceptive labels that misled the plaintiffs into believing that the merchandise contained a germicide, not just soap, finding that the claimants failed to show that the amount in controversy meets the statutory threshold even if diversity of citizenship exists.

