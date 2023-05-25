AquaFirme XS Now At MS Hair Restoration: New “No Needle” Ultrasound Technology
Touted as the world's best facial, AquaFirme's revolutionary ultrasound application makes PRP and copper peptide treatments "needle-free!"
Coming soon, an open house to show off the AquaFirme XS at Kanosky Mississippi Hair Restoration. Date To Be Determined.
We are pleased to be the first & exclusive provider of this incredible new technology in Mississippi. It makes regrowing your hair or improving your skin a quick, easy, painless "Why-Not?" treatment.”RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Always on the forefront of the latest innovations, Michael Kanosky, MD, FACS introduces a revolutionary, completely non-invasive, needle-free delivery system for hair regrowth and skin therapies.
“We are pleased to be the first and exclusive provider of this incredible new technology in Mississippi. It makes regrowing your hair or improving your skin a quick, easy, painless ‘Why-Not?’ treatment.”
Dr. Kanosky says, “For hair restoration, this replaces injection therapy to get stellar results with zero pain. PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) and Copper Peptide treatments are now needle-free and without any discomfort.”
The AquaFirme XS ULTRA is described by patients as “actually relaxing.” It is successful for both men and women of all skin types. Effective for all types of alopecia, it also is used to thicken facial hair like eyebrows and beards. There is no pain, no discomfort and no downtime. Any combination of serums can be administered including AquaFirme’s new proprietary plant- based, hormone-free serum. The DE|RIVE serum is specifically formulated to promote hair growth and support scalp health. Plus, DE|RIVE is also available for at-home daily application.
Dr. Kanosky reminds readers that “this new delivery method IS a game changer; but, no equipment can replace medical expertise. I was attracted to this product’s flexibility. It allows me to customize the medical solution in a way that only an experienced board certified plastic surgeon can.”
The process uses an “ultrasound” handpiece to massage a serum into the scalp where it penetrates the first layers of skin to put the medicine directly on the hair follicles. The procedures take 30-60 minutes. There is no downtime, no needle pricks, no blood, and no discomfort. Typically, four to six monthly treatments are recommended.
Three combination therapies make AquaFirme the world’s best facial. It tackles skin care concerns including dull, dehydrated, and dry skin; evens skin tone; reduces fine aging lines and excess oil; and, tightens lax skin, using a triad of technologies combining proprietary serums with vibrating massage, CO2 microdermabrasion, and red LED lights to enrich oxygen flow and naturally re-energize skin cells. The unique conical evacuation using micro-cupping technology removes debris from the skin. Ultrasound waves micro-heat the surface of the skin to improve absorption.
Michael Kanosky, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing at The Face and Body Center in Flowood where he performs a wide variety of aesthetic surgeries for the face, breast, and body. At Mississippi Hair Restoration in Ridgeland, Dr. Kanosky specializes in one-day follicular unit hair transplants and treating alopecia with PRP, Copper Peptides, proprietary Serums, and Infrared Light Therapies. For more information or to schedule a consultation, email info@KanoskyMsHair.com or call 769-823-4247.
