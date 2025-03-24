City of Natchez Launches Building Trades Electrical Program to Empower Local Workforce

Students at the first session of the new Building Trades Training Program, Electrical Level 1 on Monday, March 3, 2023. Photo by Dillian West. The trainees in the Electrical Level classes listen as they are introduced to their instructor as Lakitsha Rogers of Natchez Workforce Development distributes class information and syllabuses. Photo by Dillian West. Master Electrician Wille A. Ellis is the instructor for the class. Photo by Dillian West.

First Cohort Classes Currently In Session, with Additional Skilled Trades Programs for Plumbing, Masonry, & Construction in Development

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Natchez, through its Workforce Development Department, has officially launched the Building Trades Electrical Program at Copiah-Lincoln Community College ’s Natchez Campus. Designed to meet the rising demand for skilled electricians, this new initiative provides accessible, high-quality training to residents seeking careers in the electrical trades.The program kicked off on Monday, March 3, 2025, and features five 8-week sessions running through December 30, 2025. Classes are offered both in the morning (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) and evening (5:30 PM – 8:30 PM), Monday through Thursday, to accommodate varying schedules. A total of 27 students have enrolled in the inaugural cohort.Importantly, the program champions representation, placing a strong emphasis on supporting women in construction. By promoting inclusivity, the initiative ensures the workforce better reflects the diversity and talent present in the Natchez community.“The Building Trades Electrical Program is a direct result of collaborative efforts between our department, community partners, and local employers,” stated Tuwanna N. Williams, Director of Natchez Workforce Development . “With a growing demand for skilled trades professionals, we are proud to offer a program that not only trains but uplifts our community. This is just the beginning—we look forward to expanding into plumbing, construction, and masonry in the near future.”VITAL PARTNERSHIPS AND FUNDING SUPPORTThe success of the Building Trades Electrical Program is made possible through strong partnerships with Delta Regional Authority (DRA), Build Mississippi , and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Funding from DRA allows the program to be completely free for participants—eliminating financial barriers and opening doors for career advancement in the skilled trades.“We are thrilled to receive this additional award for Natchez,” exclaimed Dan M. Gibson, Mayor of Natchez. “The progress of our workforce development initiatives is propelling our city forward. Thanks to DRA’s continued support, we are building momentum and paving the way for long-term success. We couldn’t be more grateful.”Participants will earn multiple NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certifications, providing industry-recognized credentials that enhance employment opportunities. Additional skilled trades programs in plumbing, construction, and masonry are currently in development and will be launching soon.Those who are interested in taking the Building Trades Electrical Program, registration is open and individuals can join the waiting list for the next cohort by going online to https://natchez.cc/buildingtrades-electrical ABOUT NATCHEZ WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENTOperating as a workforce development catalyst in the greater “Miss-Lou” area, Natchez Department of Workforce Development strives, along with our partners, to enhance the economic landscape and quality of job opportunities throughout Southwest Mississippi. Their mission is to assist in the creation, promotion and sustainability of quality jobs with family- sustaining wages, worker protections, benefits, life-skill support, and advancement opportunities. Natchez Workforce Development is committed to fostering the training, development, and growth of a ready, available workforce while providing innovative solutions that support both employers and workers. For additional information about Natchez Workforce Development and its programs, please visit https://natchezworkforce.com or email at twilliams@natchez.ms.us.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, an international tourist destination, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi River. Natchez is known for its creative cultural lifestyle. It is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and celebrating the diversity of its rich and storied cultural heritage. The official city website is https://natchez.ms.us

