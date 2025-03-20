Mississippi's Biggest Movie Studio and Only Sound Stages Makes Home In Natchez

Crooked Letter Picture Company's new Sandbox Stages are located on 6 acres at the foot of the Natchez Trace, with 12,00 square feet of office space, and 2 stages, (one at 75,000 square feet and the other at 15,000 square feet.) A green screen soundstage at Crooked Letter's Natchez studio on High Street. Hollywood is no stranger to Natchez. Mayor Dan Gibson (right) presents actor Morgan Freeman (left) with the Key To the City on September 10, 2022. Freeman was shooting on location in Natchez for a History Channel documentary.

Crooked Letter Picture Studio: Tate Taylor and John Norris Launch New Creative Space for Budding Film Industry in the Hospitality State

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movie magic isn’t just for California anymore. Crooked Letter Picture Studio, a project spearheaded by filmmaker and Mississippian Tate Taylor and executive producer John Norris, announced the opening of the newest movie studio in the South in January 2025. Featuring the only two sound stages in the Magnolia State—one at 75,000 square feet and the other at 15,000 square feet—this studio is now the largest of its kind in Mississippi.Located in historic Natchez, on Liberty Road, and spanning six acres at the southern terminus of the Natchez Trace, the state-of-the-art facility also includes 12,000 square feet of office space. Its proximity to local venues and sites offers filmmakers a range of backdrops, including lush, verdant outdoor landscapes, small-town Americana, historic grandeur, period-accurate domiciles, and quintessential Southern charm.“This is a game-changer for Natchez—and for Mississippi,” exclaimed Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson. “With the affordability of our area combined with studio space filling up in traditional filming locations, we are well-positioned to see this industry grow. Natchez now has the infrastructure in place to make us a premier filming location, able to host productions of all sizes, from television series to silver screen blockbusters.”This isn’t Crooked Letter’s first foray into filmmaking in Natchez. Their 10,000-square-foot green screen stage located on High Street between Broadway and Canal Street remains integral to the city’s growing film industry presence.“Natchez is a visual feast at every turn, with charming downtown streets and the iconic Mississippi River Bluffs,” stated Taylor in a recent promotional video announcing the new sound stages. “Every corner of Natchez holds cinematic potential, rich with unique character and Southern charm that can't be replaced. And as an area with production experience, we make it easy for you to bring your vision to life.”To facilitate this, Taylor, Norris, and Crooked Letter have partnered with Natchez Film Company to offer professional-quality cameras, equipment, sound mixing, drone work, and support for hiring local crews and rebate-eligible vendors. These resources make Natchez a ready and capable backdrop for productions of any scale.“We are encouraging people to look at what Natchez has to offer,” commented Davis Sharp who formed Natchez Film Company with his brother, Burne Sharp. “Part of our mission statement is to help grow and support the creative economy in our area. We want to highlight the fact that Natchez is a place that has highly experienced film crews. We have a lot of film crew union members who live in the area," said Sharp.With support from the Mississippi Film Office, Natchez has cultivated a film-friendly infrastructure for years. The State of Mississippi provides competitive tax credits through the Mississippi Motion Picture Incentive Program and the Mississippi Episodic Television Incentive Program, fueling optimism among Natchez residents and officials that these incentives will continue to grow.Taylor’s filmmaking ties to Natchez include several projects filmed locally, such as "Get On Up," a James Brown biopic starring the late Chadwick Boseman; "Ma," a horror film starring Octavia Spencer that found new popularity on Netflix; and the dark comedy "Breaking News in Yuba County," featuring Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, and Awkwafina.A study commissioned by former Gov. Haley Barbour after "The Help" was filmed in Greenwood, revealing that $15 million went directly into Mississippians’ pockets. “To have someone who has a hardware store or sandwich shop come up and throw their arms around me and say, ‘Thank you. This is the best summer we’ve ever had…’ Something clicked. If I could bring my industry back home and affect communities in a positive way, and show people who have never been here that we are all just humans living in communities doing the best we can and maybe just want to create a great place,” Taylor said.In a June 2024 news article published in the Natchez Democrat, Taylor said, “This is the epicenter of how I like to make film and television. We have the sound stage here. We film on the stage, we eat lunch at The Little Easy Restaurant, and when we’re done, we are right here at the blues club on the Mississippi River,” referring to his nearby Smoot’s Grocery venue.Mayor Gibson and local residents are eager to see what’s next. “We look forward to welcoming more productions filming in Natchez at Crooked Letter’s new studio,” said Gibson. “With our excellent overnight accommodations, fantastic restaurants, and cool Southern vibe, we anticipate crew and actors alike will fall in love with Natchez and all the wonderful amenities we have to offer.”For those interested in filming in Natchez at the new studio, please contact Crooked Letter through their website at https://www.crookedletterpicturecompany.com ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZ Founded in 1716, Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi. The city is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. Learn more at https://natchez.ms.us ABOUT CROOKED LETTER PICTURE COMPANY Crooked Letter Picture Company is a film production studio located in Natchez, Mississippi. It offers high-quality production stages ideal for film, television, and commercial shoots. With spacious, versatile stages and essential amenities, the studio supports a wide range of production needs. For inquiries, contact Nick Norcia at nick@wyolah.com or visit www.crookedletterpicturecompany.com ABOUT NATCHEZ FILM COMPANYNatchez Film Company is an award-winning audio and video production studio offering equipment rentals and post-production services. Their multifunctional space supports all aspects of film production, including Foley recording, voiceover work, video editing, and audio engineering. For more information, visit NatchezFilmCo.com or email davis@natchezfilmco.com.

