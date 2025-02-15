Sell out expected for Opera Idaho's "La traviata" with an all-star nationally renowned clast

Cecilia Violetta López in La Traviata, 2016

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opera Idaho is predicting a total sell out of its production of one of the world’s most beloved operas, "La traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi performed at the Egyptian Theatre on March 7 at 7:30 pm and March 9 at 2:30 pm, 2025. Treasure Valley audiences will be captivated by the all-star cast assembled by General Director Stacey Trenteseaux and the Opera Idaho leadership team.Returning to Boise in her 14th production of her signature role, Mexican-American soprano and Opera Idaho’s Artistic Advisor, Cecilia Violetta López has sung Violetta across the United States including with Minnesota Opera, Opera Colorado, Opera Tampa, Madison Opera, Virginia Opera, and Opera Idaho in 2016. She debuted the role in 2014 at Martina Arroyo’s “Prelude to a Performance”—a performance that launched her professional career. She has returned to Opera Idaho nearly every season since debuting as Gilda in Verdi’s Rigoletto.López summarizes her passion for this role saying, “I’m thrilled to be returning to my home state to share the story of Violetta once more. 'La traviata' is a timeless story of love and sacrifice that I never tire of sharing. I’ve sung Violetta many times, and she and Verdi always have something to teach me. She is a remarkable, strong, selfless, and compassionate woman.”Joining López on stage as Giorgio Germont is another operatic superstar, American baritone, Jeff Mattsey, who made his operatic stage debut opposite Luciano Pavarotti in "La bohéme." He’s performed more than 100 times at The Metropolitan Opera and in major opera houses worldwide, including Boston Lyric Opera, Vancouver Opera, Opera di Genova, Deutsche Oper Berlin, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, among others.Playing Violetta’s romantic and tumultuous lover in his Opera Idaho debut is Utah native and American tenor, Isaac Hurtado, who has been described by critics as having “a buttery voice in the Pavarotti style,” “movie star good looks,” and “passionate elegance.” Hurtado has sung leading romantic and lyric tenor roles with companies such as Opera Orlando, Opera Southwest, Utah Opera, and Opera San Jose among others.Rounding out the cast are Opera Idaho guest artist debut performances from baritone André Chiang as the Baron, and soprano Brennan Blankenship as Annina. Sri Lankan-American mezzo-soprano Tahanee Aluwihare returns to Opera Idaho as Flora, last seen in Opera Idaho's "Rusalka," (2013). She was a featured artist in the inaugural performance of Opera in the Park in 2021 and an Opera Idaho Emerging Artist during the 2018 -2019 season. Local favorite, bass-baritone Jeffrey Seppala, sings the role of Doctor Grenvil; baritone Anders Tobiason will play Marquis d’Obigny; and young artist tenor Nicholas Cravens makes his role debut performing the boisterous Gaston de Letoirières.Directing his fourth Opera Idaho production, acclaimed Stage Director Robert Neu ("The Merry Widow" 2021, "The Barber of Seville" 2022, and "The Marriage of Figaro" 2023) has created a beautifully imaginative concept with a nod to the Gilded Age through romantic story-telling and costumes designed by Ballet Idaho’s Keri Fitch. Scenic Designer James Haycock and the Opera Idaho production team will bring magic to life with sweeping drapery and picturesque scenic projections—an innovative, unique, and immersive scenic approach and a first for the company. And dancers from Ballet Idaho will make a featured appearance as enthralling entertainers in the famous Act II party scene withThe performance is under the direction of Opera Idaho’s Principal Conductor and newly named Music Director, Andy Anderson, conducting the Opera Idaho Orchestra. As of summer 2024, Opera Idaho is the only company of its size in the United States to boast having a unionized orchestra—truly a testament to the talented musicians that call the Treasure Valley home.“It is always a joy to return to Boise, a city I call my ‘artistic home’. Working with Opera Idaho, now in an expanded role, is a dream for me,” says the Maestro.” I always say that I have ‘the best seat in the house’ during performances. To be in the middle of the music, literally, is a dream come true for me. World class vocalists, stunning scenic effects, beautiful costumes, and pulse driving orchestra. That’s Opera Idaho!”The stage is set for an unforgettable operatic experience that speaks to everyone in our community. In the words of the leading lady, Cecilia Violetta López, “Maestro Verdi’s melodies really highlight Violetta’s journey of struggling with self-worth, finding love, and then being asked to sacrifice her own happiness for the benefit of others. There’s nothing more beautiful and heartbreaking. There is a reason 'La traviata' has stood the test of time. I hope the Treasure Valley audiences join us so that they can experience the magic!”Grab a ticket at www.operaidaho.org/tickets or by calling our box office at 208-345-3531, ext. 2. Then grab a popcorn and a drink at the Egyptian Theatre on March 7 or 9, 2025 to experience the drama and magic of live opera theater with Opera Idaho. Follow us online for updates, special ticket promotions, and information about all our performances and programs.About Opera IdahoOpera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state. With generous support from individuals, corporate sponsors, charitable foundations such as the J.R. Simplot Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation, and grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages each season through main stage operas, free concerts, Children’s Choruses, artistic professional development, educational, and community engagement experience. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.###

