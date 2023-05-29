NEW LED Area Lights and LED Flood Lights with Mounting Options

CARA LED Area/Flood/Wall Light from AccessFixtures.com

CARA LED area lights and LED flood lights have multiple mounting options. EXTREME-LIFE L70 @320,00 hours and IP66 rated. Click now.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of the newly updated CARA LED area lights, LED flood lights, and LED wall lights. These lights are premium build and heavy duty, featuring an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 320,000 hours, providing years of maintenance free performance. CARAs are also IP66 rated, ideal for wet locations and protected against water jets. This range of fixtures is available with standard lighting or with 30° narrow beam optics to provide the light you need where you want it. Customers can choose between a standard clear flat glass lens or opal diffuser lens. CARA is available in 22w, 56w, 65w, 81w, 112w, 99w, 111w, 133w, 136w, 167w, 183w, 199w, 225w, and 256w models . CARAs offer the ultimate in versatility, as they are available with a variety of mounting options including arm-mounting, easy-hang wall bracket mounting, slip fitter mounting, and knuckle mounting.



“The CARA LED range of area, flood, and wall lights are the perfect commercial lighting solution for those who need durable, reliable, and long-lasting fixtures,” said Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. "CARAs are designed to offer maximum versatility with premium build quality and a classic style."

A wide range of options are also available in the CARA line. There are a variety of microwave motion sensors to choose from, including IR sensors facilitating the sensing of motion at heights of up to 40’. CARAs produce up to 37,035 lumens and offer Type I, II, III, IV, and V optics.Photocells are also available in the CARA range allowing for the maximization of efficiency by automatically turning the lights on when it’s dark, and off when it’s bright. Two surge protection options are available to protect the fixture: a 120-277VAC 10KA surge suppressor option and a 347-480VAC 10KA surge suppressor option. The fixture incorporates nickel-plated stainless steel hardware.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.