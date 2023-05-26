New 180w LED High Bay, Selectable Kelvin and Wattage, 10KV Surge

OTAK LED High Bay from Access Fixtures

OTAK 180w LED high bay with selectable 3K, 4K or 5K. Selectable wattage. 10KV Surge protection. Type V lens. UL, CuL, and DLC listed.

The new OTAK high bay lights offer maximum customizability across wattage and Kelvin, providing customers with the ideal lighting solution whatever their needs” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of OTAK, a new line of 120-277v Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin LED high bay lights. OTAK allows for wattage to be changed between 80w, 125w, and 180w with a flick of a switch, so you can choose the exact amount of lighting you want for your location. The OTAK also allows Kelvin to be changed between 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K in line with your desired ambiance. Additional lighting control is provided by its 0-10w dimmable driver. OTAK also comes with 10KV surge protection as standard.

“OTAKs are designed to be long-lasting and durable, and are UL and CUL listed for wet locations,” said Access Fixtures, CEO Steven Rothschild.

The OTAK’s high-quality steel housing is heavy-duty, and its polyester powder white finish is the product of a multi-stage process that produces a thickness of 3ml for superior corrosion and maximum environmental durability. Its high reflectance paint provides high-lumen output, and its high-efficiency lens facilitates wide coverage and uniformity. A 20w backup battery is available at an additional cost. It features a cast-in template which allows for mounting directly over a 4” recessed outlet box, or, alternatively, it can be mounted using a ½” surface conduit. OTAKs are ideal for hotels, schools, colleges, supermarkets, retail stores, restaurants, offices, showrooms, commercial buildings, and more.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

