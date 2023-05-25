India’s Adani Group to invest in Vietnamese seaport

VIETNAM, May 25 - HÀ NỘI — The Indian-based conglomerate Adani Group is working on a seaport investment project in Việt Nam with an investment of about US$2 billion, said CEO of its Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani at a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Accordingly, Anadi plans to invest in technical infrastructure at Liên Chiểu port serving the handling of general, bulk, liquid/gaseous cargo and containers.

Adani hopes to receive the support of the Ministry of Transport to translate the project into reality as quickly as possible, the CEO said, expressed his hope to explore the prospect of investment in other seaports of Việt Nam and on human resources collaboration to operate seaports, inland waterway ports, and ocean fleets.

Minister Thắng said given the limited number of Indian enterprises in Việt Nam, the presence of Adani is a positive signal, opening up further cooperation prospects between the nations in the near future.

The ministry is looking for port investors with financial capacity and experience, and is ready to remove difficulties and obstacles and create favourable conditions for investors and businesses, he affirmed.

Thắng suggested Adani invest in a complex of port operation infrastructure and logistics industrial park at Liên Chiểu and other ports in accordance with Việt Nam’s current regulations.

On the same day, the Indian CEO had a meeting and signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation strategy for port and logistics development with the Việt Nam Maritime Corporation (VIMC). — VNS