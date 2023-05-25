Vietjet offers 50% discount on SkyBoss Business tickets

VIETNAM, May 25 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet offers passengers business class tickets on the modern wide-body A330 aircraft with 50 per cent discount, applying to SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business ticket classes on all domestic and international flight networks.

These discounted tickets (excluding taxes and fees) are available at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app from now until June 30, 2023.

Passengers can apply the promotional codes SKYBOSSALL50 and BUSINESS50 when booking SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business tickets to enjoy 50 per cent off price, Vietjet said, adding that they are applied for the routes flying across Việt Nam and internationally to Australia, Kazakhstan, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The flight period is applied from August 15 until December 20, 2023.

Aiming towards the luxury and prestige of passengers on every flight, Vietjet's SkyBoss Business ticket class is creatively and carefully curated, offering quality and unique services exclusively for leaders, it is said.

Among these services are access to the luxury lounge, private cabins, a cocktail bar, a flat-bed seat, fresh and delicious organic meals, 18kg carry-on baggage, 60kg checked baggage and a golf club set. Additionally, SkyBoss Business ticket class offers travel insurance and guarantees priorities throughout the journey.

Vietjet has received new wide-body A330 aircraft to respond to the needs of SkyBoss Business passengers, Vietjet Vice President Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said.

He said the airline has also increased the frequency of the HCM City-Hà Nội route (more than 24 flights per day) and opened new international routes across five continents, including HCM City-Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Kochi and Jakarta.

"Vietjet welcomes people to experience its SkyBoss Business class with different services, green cuisine, macrobiotics, support for the use of recycled products, eco-friendly and bamboo material, towards the goal of a green future," Sơn said.

When registering for the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, SkyBoss Business passengers can use double reward SkyPoints to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favorite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Việt Nam via SkyJoy mobile app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com. — VNS