AIMP LA Chapter Awards 4th Annual ‘Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship’ to USC Rising Junior Jacqueline Gibson
Jackie is an exceptional student, musician, community member, and future executive. When she begins her career after graduating, we know she will make a positive and lasting impact on our industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) presented its fourth annual Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship to Jacqueline Gibson on May 25th during the LA Chapter’s recent “2023 Summer Kick-Off Mixer.” Gibson, who is slated to be a Junior in the fall, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry Studies with minors in Professional and Managerial Communication, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California (USC). She will be awarded $4,000 by the AIMP to help her complete her education.
The Scholarship Committee — consisting of Barbie Quinn, Sr. Director, Administration & Publisher Relations, BMI and AIMP LA Chapter Board member; Eric Polin, SVP-Music Publishing, Universal Pictures, and AIMP LA Chapter Secretary; Jonathan Haskell, Vice President, Publishing, Alibi Music, and AIMP LA Chapter Treasurer; Garrett Johnson, Esq., AIMP LA Chapter Board member; and Juliet Lyons, AIMP LA Chapter Administrative Director — reviewed many qualified applicants and recommended Gibson, who was unanimously confirmed by the AIMP LA Chapter Board of Directors.
“I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone in the AIMP for believing in me and providing me with opportunities and support to further my studies and explore what the music industry has to offer,” said Gibson. “I want to especially thank the Scholarship Committee members Barbie, Eric, Garrett, Jonathan, and Juliet for their continued kindness and help throughout this entire process. I felt a real connection with the entire Committee and to Linda Komorsky’s legacy. I am elated to continue my efforts in the industry and make Linda and the AIMP proud.”
Originally from Austin, TX, Gibson grew up in one of the hearts of live music in the United States, and it quickly became her biggest passion in life. After starting out as a Neuroscience major, Gibson quickly realized that while the human brain is fascinating, there’s nothing as special to her as music, so she quickly changed gears and went all in. As a lover of trying new things, Gibson has gained experience in marketing, live event organization/production, publishing, A&R, and management all while maintaining Dean’s List status and a 3.85 GPA during her studies at USC. She is currently interning at Helix Records/Ultra Publishing and will be interning at Warner Music Group this summer in their A&R department.
In addition to her studies and internships, Gibson plays trumpet in the Trojan Marching Band and Los Angeles Lakers Pep Band and is a member and leader of several other organizations on- and off-campus, including 840 West Records, USC American Marketing Association, USC Themed Entertainment Association, and Annenberg Television Network. While she is still figuring out what she’d like to do after graduating, she hopes to work in either management, live events operations/production, or publishing, but at the heart of it is her desire to connect people and stories through music. In her free time, Gibson loves rollerblading to her favorite tunes, traveling, trying not to set the house on fire while cooking new dishes, and writing songs.
“Our Scholarship Committee continues to find exceptional recipients each year, and Jacqueline Gibson is another perfect example of the students we aim to award,” said Marc Caruso, Los Angeles Chapter President of the AIMP, as well as President and CEO of Angry Mob Music Group. “Jackie is an exceptional student, musician, community member, and future executive. When she begins her career after graduating, we know she will make a positive and lasting impact on our industry.”
Barbie Quinn, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, added, “The Scholarship Committee was incredibly impressed with Jacqueline’s experience, passion for music, and community involvement – something she shares deeply with the late Linda Komorsky. As our fourth award winner, Jackie joins an esteemed list of young professionals, and we’re excited to see her bright future come to light.”
To become an AIMP member or check your membership status, visit http://aimp.org/register. Future events will be announced at http://aimp.org/events.
About Linda Komorsky
Linda Komorsky was a highly respected music publishing executive and adviser who is best known for handling the administration of Steve Miller’s music catalog. In 1982, she founded International Music Services and served as its President for five years. She went on to become President of the USA Branch of EG Music, SVP of International Acquisitions and Marketing at BMG Music Publishing, SVP of Business Affairs at TouchTunes, and SVP and General Manager at Dimensional Music Publishing. Along the way, she worked with a variety of artists and songwriters, including Steve Miller, Sting, Graham Nash, Jennifer Warnes, Michael McDonald, Randy Newman, Danny Elfman, and Harold Faltermeyer. Komorsky was also a member of several professional organizations, serving as President of the AIMP and Secretary of the California Copyright Conference. She passed away in October 2014 after a traffic accident.
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local Chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at http://aimp.org.
