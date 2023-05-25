National HomeCorp announces the construction of build-to-rent single-family homes in Foley, Alabama
With today’s high-priced housing market, build-to-rent homes are the smart and affordable choice. Renters from all walks of life will enjoy the benefits of these appealing new homes.”FOLEY, ALABAMA, US, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today the company will build single-family rental homes for Nashville developer AJ Capital Partners at its new Outpost Orchard community in Foley, Alabama. The rental neighborhood is opening on the site of a former pecan orchard near Mobile, Alabama and an hour north of the Gulf of Mexico.
National HomeCorp has committed to building affordable rental homes ranging in size from 1,200 – 2,000 square feet. Construction on 247 homes began in mid-February 2023.
AJ Capital Partners recently announced development of Outpost Orchard and the company’s ties to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning’s older brother, Cooper Manning, is senior managing director of investor relations for AJ Capital Partners.
“With today’s high-priced housing market, build-to-rent homes are the smart and affordable choice. Build-to-rent homes offer the same features as new homes with safety and a sense of community. In fact, Outpost Orchard also highlights the same amenities as gated communities including recreational center, swimming pool, and outdoor spaces. I think renters from all walks of life will truly enjoy the benefits of living in these quality constructed and appealing new homes,” said Wade Jurney, CEO and co-founder of National HomeCorp.
Located in Baldwin County, next to Mobile, Alabama, Outpost Orchard is being developed in one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, including the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley metropolitan area, and the beach areas of the Gulf Coast. The historic city of Foley features the Graham Creek Nature Preserve, downtown museums, signature downtown clock tower, fountain, and pedestrian bridge. The city also attracts residents and visitors for shopping and dining, a thriving arts community, quality public school system, and dynamic economic development.
The nearby port city of Mobile is the ninth largest port in the United States and the home port to Carnival Cruise Lines ship, the Carnival Spirit. Mobile was founded in 1702, 117 years before Alabama became a state, and is the home of the original Mardi Gras celebration held in 1703.
AJ Capital Partners is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and is also developing land in Savannah, Georgia, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Austin, Texas.
About National HomeCorp:
National HomeCorp (NHC), “America’s Affordable Builder” is a homebuilder engaged in the design and vertical construction of single family and townhome residences. The Atlanta, GA based company currently operates in Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, and offers mortgage and title services in select markets through its NHC-Title and NHC-Mortgage subsidiaries. To learn more about National HomeCorp, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
