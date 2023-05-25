Community Rink Affordability Grant Program Supports Communities

CANADA, May 25 - Released on May 25, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to report that more than 580 skating and curling rinks across the province received funding through the Community Rink Affordability Grant in 2022-23.

"Whether it is skating, curling, or playing hockey, these rinks are important to communities, and their residents," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Winter is part of our life in Saskatchewan, which is why our rinks are so relevant to our quality of life. They allow people to stay active year-round."

The program is administered by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA), who distributed grants up to $2,500 for 581 surfaces during the last intake period, including 376 skating rinks and 205 curling rinks.

"The Community Rink Affordability Grant program plays an important role in ensuring the operation of rinks in Saskatchewan," SPRA President Jody Boulet said. "We are grateful for the government's sustained support for these recreation facilities, recognizing their significance as vital community spaces that enhance the overall quality of life in the province."

The Community Rink Affordability Grant provides funding to help offset the costs of operating indoor skating and curling rinks in Saskatchewan. Communities, First Nations, schools, and non-profits are eligible and encouraged to register for an annual grant per indoor ice surface.

"The Community Rink Affordability Grant helped provide the opportunity to have lights on and a warm facility to create a safe, fun venue for the community to gather and be active," Village of Leask Administrator Yvette Hamel said. "The physical activity along with the sense of comradery is so beneficial to mental health. During the Christmas season, parents and grandparents brought their children and grandchildren to skate where they once skated as children, this was priceless."

"Our arena is the hub of our community," Town of Wynyard Director of Leisure Services Dana Stefanson said. "Our regular user groups keep the facility busy all winter long, but the increasing costs of operating an arena of this size puts pressure on these important groups. This grant helps to ease that financial pressure on families and organizations. Perhaps one of the best developments this winter has been the surge in public skating participation. Our Sunday Public Skate times have seen 50-60 participants weekly, with the majority of skaters being newcomers."

The SPRA will be accepting grant applications for this year in fall 2023. To learn more, visit https://www.spra.sk.ca/funding/our-grants/.

