Temporary road construction clearances slated for Memorial Day weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction on Bismarck Expressway and Washington Street will be temporarily cleared beginning Friday evening, May 26. Construction will resume in a new configuration on Tuesday, May 30.

No construction will take place over the weekend to improve traffic flow for the Memorial Day holiday. 

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

CONTACT: 
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

