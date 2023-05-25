FDLE arrests Clay County man for human trafficking

For Immediate Release

May 25, 2023



PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Randy Coffelt Jr., 44, of Middleburg, on human trafficking, promoting a sexual performance by a child, using a minor in production of computer pornography, seduction of a child using the internet, and transmission of child sexual abuse material. The case was investigated jointly by FDLE and Pasco Sheriff’s Office.



The case began in April 2023 when Pasco Sheriff’s Office learned of allegations that Coffelt had forced a minor victim to commit various sexual acts with other adult males, who recorded the child sexual abuse.



Investigators found that Coffelt contacted the then-15-year-old victim on an online chat platform in December 2022 and began messaging her via text and email as well, where the conversations became sexually explicit.



The investigation showed that Coffelt uploaded nude photos of the minor to a pornographic website and created a profile advertising her for sex. He then coordinated meetings between men from the website and the victim, directing the minor to engage in sexual activity with the men. He directed the men to film the sexual abuse of the minor and send him the videos as payment.



After an extensive investigation, agents secured a search warrant for Coffelt’s residence in Clay County. On May 20, agents executed the warrant, seizing several electronic devices for forensic examination, and took Coffelt into custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.



Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This vile man groomed and then exploited a teenage girl by forcing her to perform sexual acts with other men in exchange for videos of the acts as payment. Thankfully, this predator is now behind bars and will face justice for his crimes.”



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “This suspect was a master groomer in the most reprehensible sense of the term, manipulating and exploiting a vulnerable minor for his own twisted gains. I am grateful to FDLE’s agents and analysts, the investigators at Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County victim advocates and the prosecutors at Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution for their work on this case to ensure that his days of preying on our youth are over.”



Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said, “We are proud of the Pasco Sheriff’s members for initiating this case and the FDLE and Clay Sheriff’s Office for their partnership in bringing these criminals to justice. Our main focus is to assist the young victim in this case and to prevent others from falling victim to these manipulating predators.”



The case remains active. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is urged to call FDLE’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-FLA-SAFE (855-352-7233) or the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.



Coffelt was booked into the Clay County Jail on a $375,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



