VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Humanitru

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Humanitru has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $48 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., Humanitru has developed a software platform that enhances the fundraising and operations efforts of nonprofits by collecting and managing donors, volunteers, event attendees, marketing performance, and more – all in one place. This CCF grant will help Humanitru expand its platform, allowing its nonprofit customers to automate many labor-intensive tasks and to easily view consolidated analytics and insights, saving time and resources while also highlighting valuable opportunities. Humanitru has also previously received funding from Virginia Venture Partners, VIPC’s equity investment program.

“Traditional donor management platforms can be powerful but are costly and lack user-friendliness,” said Alan Wei, CEO and co-founder of Humanitru. “Humanitru’s solution is feature-rich, intuitive and cost-effective, allowing nonprofits to engage more meaningfully with supporters and thus generate more donations. We are grateful to once again engage with VIPC and receive a CCF grant to continue growing Humanitru.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Humanitru,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. The Humanitru team continues to execute well on its product roadmap and customer acquisition strategy, and we’re pleased to provide them with funding to support the build out of additional business intelligence features.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to

$75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities | VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org.