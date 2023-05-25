Comprehensive Electronic Health Record Pilot Grant Program Request for Applications (RFA #202305111)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs), publicly supported secondary schools, and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) who meet eligibility requirements stated in RFA# 202305111. Using American Rescue Plan, state reservation funds, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will cover costs of implementing a comprehensive electronic health record (EHR) system of up to $6000, which includes a nominal stipend for a school-designated EHR champion. This widespread pilot aims to show that maintaining an electronic health record is beneficial to both local schools and the State of Maine as it will increase the efficiency of services provided, decrease the burden of reporting health data, allow for data-informed decisions and policy, and increase revenue possibilities with MaineCare.

Eligible schools that are interested in the Comprehensive Electronic Health Record Pilot Grant Program opportunity may access the application through the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage.

A timeline for the application process is provided below.

May 24, 2023 – Request for Applications (RFA) Released

June 15, 2023 – RFA Question submission deadline

July 12, 2023 – RFA Submission deadline

All questions about the Comprehensive Electronic Health Record Pilot RFA should be submitted to the Grant Coordinator: Emily Poland, Office of School and Student Supports, at Emily.Poland@Maine.gov.