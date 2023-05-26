Prevent Forest Fires with the Fastway® CHAIN UP™
This Wildlife Awareness Month, Fastway® Trailer Products encourages trailer owners to practice safe towing with the Fastway CHAIN UP™.
The CHAIN UP safety chain sling is the best option to prevent clanking and wear of dragging safety chains. It is the fastest and easiest way to keep your trailer’s safety chains off the ground.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As camping season approaches, and the ground dries up, it is important to practice vehicle safety. According to the National Park Service, in 2022, 85% of forest fires in the United Sates were caused by humans (National Parks Service). Uncontrollable forest fires can endanger nearby campers, wildlife, and even neighborhoods. This Wildlife Awareness Month, Fastway® Trailer Products encourages trailer owners to practice safe towing with the Fastway CHAIN UP™, to eliminate dragging chains, which can cause sparks and in extreme cases, forest fires.
— Jason Harper, Progress Mfg. Product Engineer Manager
“The CHAIN UP safety chain sling is the best option to prevent clanking and wear of dragging safety chains. It is the fastest and easiest way to keep your trailer’s safety chains off the ground,” says Jason Harper, product engineer manager. “With the CHAIN UP, there is no more twisting the chains to shorten them or using bungee cords to keep them out of the way.”
Along with the CHAIN UP, Fastway Trailer Products recommends these trailer safety tips to help prevent forest fires.
1. Keep a fire extinguisher in the trailer.
It is important to be prepared for any situation and storing and learning how to use a fire extinguisher can stop a fire before it’s too late.
2. Don’t drive over dry grass or brush.
Even with the chains tied up, driving over dry ground with hot mufflers and exhaust pipes can quickly start a fire.
3. Regularly check breaks.
Worn down breaks are not only a danger to everyone in the vehicle, they can also create sparks due to age.
4. Leave no trace.
Before leaving the campsite, search for trash, or flammable spilled foods. Trash left behind can easily be kindling for a forest fire.
