VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to CodeLock

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that CodeLock has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $48 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Ashburn, Va., CodeLock’s platform secures software, creates accountability for developers, and facilitates compliance with new government regulations and requirements to simultaneously enhance the security of the software supply chain. This CCF grant will allow CodeLock to build on its current security offerings by adding a capability for software development companies to track, trace, and audit their software in accordance with new government regulations.

“We are honored to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Brian Gallagher, CEO and co-founder of CodeLock. “With these new capabilities, CodeLock can help companies defend against criminal malware, enhance their developers, and ensure their software meets new federal requirements.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to CodeLock,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. CodeLock’s innovative approach to establishing a forensic chain of custody between software developers and the code they write is already helping companies build better solutions that meet new government security mandates.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based

for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to

$75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities | VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.