Because It's Sunny In LA (Especially On Skid Row)

Cast & Crew of "Because It's Sunny In L.A. (Especially On Skid Row) Poster of "Because It's Sunny In L.A. (Especially On Skid Row) Thaddeus Nagey (Producer | Playwright | Composer | Actor)

Live Equity World Premiere at Hudson Backstage Theatre. A landmark musical play that culturally addresses the systemic homelessness humanitarian crisis in L. A.

“Most homeless people have moved on, but the problems haven’t gone away.” Winner of the “Best Play” AWARD at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Region 8.” — Thaddeus Nagey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- World Premiere ofBECAUSE IT’S SUNNY IN L.A.(Especially On Skid Row)A MUSICAL THAT ADDRESSES THE HOMELESS CRISES IN L.A.LOS ANGELES, CA (May 18, 2023) – The Hudson Theatre presents a world premiere musical BECAUSE IT’S SUNNY IN L.A. (Especially On Skid Row). Written and produced by Thaddeus Nagey , in the hope of creating awareness of the homeless population in Los Angeles. The show is set to open June 3rd at The Hudson Backstage Theatre. Tickets: www.onstage411.com/sunnyLA A landmark musical play that culturally addresses the systemic homelessness humanitarian crisis in not only Los Angeles, but nationwide.This project was created from years of personal experiences with homelessness and Nagey is determined to truly make a positive difference in the world and create safe places for marginalized people to have a powerful voice in our communities.The three-act immersive dark comedy musical, is a play designed to culturally inspire change and the way people think and feel about homelessness. Thousands a year die from issues of homelessness. This play is about the severe nature of homelessness in L.A. Following five homeless characters and their stories living on Skid Row in Los Angeles.PRODUCTION TEAMDirected by Karesa McElhenyWritten & Produced by Thaddeus NageyComposed by Tim Poulin & Thaddeus NageyMusical Direction by Garth HerbergPoster Art & Graphic Design by AwildOunSound Design by Tim PoulinLight & Visual Design by Thaddeus NageyRay Lewis & Ase Ashe Dancers & Drummers from the Heart (Drums & Percussion)Marcos Mayes (Drums & Percussion)Choreography Directed by Ellie RodríguezSet design and Costume design by Karesa McElheny &Thaddeus NageyCAST"Abbott" - Alikhan Lochin"Costella" - Lorinda Hawkins Smith**"Mother" - Betzi Marroquin"Vanessa" - Veve Melendrez**"Carmen" & "Disembodied Voice" - emelle**"Police Officer," "Darryl" & "Disembodied Voice #2" - Iron Donato"James" - Thaddeus Nagey**** Member of Actor's Equity AssociationVENUE / PERFORMANCES / TICKETSThe Hudson Backstage Theatre – 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90038.The show will open June 3 – 24, 2023.Performances will be Sat. Jun 3 @5PM | Fri. Jun 9 @8:30PM | Sat. Jun 10 @3:30PM |Sat. Jun 17 @5PM | Sun. Jun 18 @6:30PM | Fri. Jun 23 @8:30PM | Sat. Jun 24 @5:30PM$35 for V.I.P. Premium Seating with a special program (Front rows, first two rows center).$30 General Admission$25 for Seniors/Students/Veterans with ID at box office, one hour prior to showing.Tickets: www.onstage411.com/sunnyLA Website: www.becauseitssunny.com NOTE: Special EventsSat, June 3rd @ 5pm-8pm with talkback & special guest. (Press Night).Sat, June 17th @5pm with talkback & special guest.Sun, Jun 18th @630pm (Father's Day Special Event) with talkback and special guest.Note To Media: Press are invited to June 3rd or any available performance!A NOTE FROM THE PLAYWRIGHTI first started writing this playbook in 2018, (not actually knowing I would write a full length play) as a long poem describing the experience of what it was like to process & honor human remains (and the humanity that comes with it) in the Air Force during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. I had just come out of homelessness & hospitalization in 2016 & went through bridge & section 8 housing, leading up to and during graduate theatre school. While attending, I learned that a staggering 53,000 enrolled CSU students were homeless. Subsequently, I got involved as an acting coach, stage manager, & writer, helping skid row artists in downtown L.A. as a volunteer and intern. I became attuned to the issues of homelessness through personal experience, academic studies, & hands on working with artists that were suffering from poverty and homelessness. Without a lot of support, I started writing poetry, scenes and music and submitted them to the Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival in 2019 & was personally invited to the festival, subsequently winning a BEST PLAY award at the Festival. Ultimately, I wrote this play because I wanted people to learn about the issues of homelessness in a compassionate way through theatre, a form of community engagement, where people drop their guards, listen, & open up their hearts & minds.

Because It's Sunny In LA (Especially On Skid Row)