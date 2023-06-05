Horizon Goodwill Awards Mission Partner of Year to Employee Benefits Services
Employee Benefits Services was named “Mission Partner of the Year” at Horizon Goodwill Industries’ (HGI) 68th Annual Power of Work Awards. The event, held in Hagerstown on May 3, 2023, is scheduled annually to coincide with National Goodwill Week.
The Power of Work Awards recognizes HGI’s participants’ and community partners’ hard work, dedication, and mission support each year. These individuals and businesses embody the HGI Mission of Removing Barriers and Creating Opportunities for employment throughout their four-state territory.
This year, nearly 150 people were in attendance including local officials, program participants, staff, representatives from partnering organizations, and community members.
The Mission Partner of the Year award recognizes a business or organization that provides aid or has otherwise supported Horizon Goodwill in its efforts to assist individuals with overcoming barriers to employment, thereby helping Goodwill fulfill its mission.
Horizon Goodwill’s leadership team has committed to integrating their mission of removing barriers and creating opportunities into their daily business practices. This includes recognizing the need to support their employees with the same compassion and creativity used to support program participants. Like many of the individuals served by HGI’s mission team, access to affordable healthcare presents a challenge to its employees. Employee Benefits Services Solutions (EBS) was an early adopter of the mission integration philosophy and quickly helped HGI find affordable healthcare solutions that met their employees’ needs. EBS has been on the front lines advocating for HGI, removing barriers to access to quality care, and creating opportunities for HGI employees to manage their health while keeping overall program costs lower than more traditional solutions.
Ben Bohonowicz, Director of Client Services for EBS, stated “We are honored to be named Horizon Goodwill's 2022 Mission Partner of The Year. This recognition means a lot to us, as we've long admired the incredible work this organization does to empower individuals and strengthen our community.”
“As a Mission Partner, we have had the privilege of collaborating with Horizon Goodwill on various healthcare initiatives that align with our shared goal of helping to improve better access to care, putting people first and putting money back into members’ pockets.” He added.
