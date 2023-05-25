The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation

25/05/2023

On May 24, 2023, the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

During the meeting, the diplomat conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the President of Turkmenistan. At the same time, Russia's commitment to traditionally friendly, good-neighbourly relations with Turkmenistan was reaffirmed.

Conveying return greetings to President Vladimir Putin, the head of Turkmenistan stressed that relations between our countries, based on long-standing ties of friendship, trust and mutual understanding, are now successfully building up in various areas.

In continuation of the meeting, it was noted that the Turkmen-Russian political dialogue is developing dynamically, mutual visits are carried out at the highest level, and regular contacts are maintained between ministries and departments. Cooperation along the parliamentary line is expanding, inter-MFA consultations are being consistently held.

Given that Turkmenistan and Russia constructively interact both in a bilateral format and within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations, gratitude was expressed to the Russian side for the constant support of the neutral foreign policy of our country and its international initiatives aimed at ensuring global peace and security and sustainable development.

During the meeting, the trade and economic sphere was designated as a priority area of Turkmen-Russian cooperation. As noted, for many years Russia has been one of the leading trading partners of Turkmenistan. Good results have been achieved in the oil and gas sector, as well as in such areas as the automotive industry, shipbuilding, aviation transport, gas chemistry and other industries. A solid contractual and legal basis for cooperation has been formed, covering the entire spectrum of its areas.

At the same time, it was stated with satisfaction that direct trade and economic ties between our country and the constituent entities of the Russian Federation are actively developing, complementing the mutually beneficial bilateral partnership.

The significant role of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission in expanding trade and economic partnership was noted.

An integral and important component of interstate relations is also cooperation in the humanitarian field, where there is extensive experience of joint work. In this direction, a special place is occupied by contacts in the fields of education, science, culture and healthcare.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation assured that, for his part, he would contribute in every possible way to building up a fruitful Turkmen-Russian partnership, which is of a strategic nature and meets the interests of the two countries and peoples.