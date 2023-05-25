The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain

25/05/2023

On May 24, 2023, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Turkmenistan Stephen Conlon presented his credentials to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

At the beginning of the meeting, the diplomat conveyed warm greetings from His Majesty King Charles III and the Prime Minister of his country, Rishi Sunak, noting the special importance attached by the UK to further strengthening the traditional ties of friendship and fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The head of state conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of Great Britain and congratulated Stephen Conlon on his appointment to a responsible position and the start of work in Turkmenistan.

Noting his recent working visit to London to attend the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and his wife the Queen Consort, the head of state thanked the British government for the hospitality extended during the visit. At the same time, it was emphasized that in a conversation with His Majesty King Charles III, mutual confidence was expressed that relations between our countries would continue to develop dynamically.

During the exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of the Turkmen-British dialogue, the President of Turkmenistan and the British Ambassador noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation achieved in recent years, which meets the common interests and priorities of state development.

As noted, our countries are successfully cooperating not only on a bilateral, but also on a multilateral basis, which is clearly evidenced by the mutual support of international initiatives aimed at ensuring peace, prosperity and sustainable development within the framework of large and authoritative organizations, in particular, the United Nations.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized, there are all opportunities for further development of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Great Britain, taking into account the adopted programs for reforming, industrializing and diversifying the country's economy and constantly expanding international cooperation in this area. At the same time, the expediency of holding negotiations on integrating the advanced achievements of British companies was noted.

In this regard, the British diplomat expressed the interest of British business circles to expand their presence in the promising Turkmen market.

During the conversation, energy, finance, banking services, insurance and green technologies were identified as promising areas of partnership. In addition, it was noted that fruitful cooperation in the field of agriculture has been established.

It was also stated that there are many opportunities for cooperation between the two states and peoples in the field of culture, education, art and creativity.

At the end of the meeting, the British Ambassador assured that he would make every effort to further intensify economic partnership and deepen ties in the humanitarian sphere.