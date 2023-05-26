Swapcard Partners With Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) To Launch PCMA+ Digital Experience App
I’m thrilled about this pivotal expansion of our partnership, which is a direct reflection of the shared vision to cultivate meaningful connections and foster a thriving global PCMA community.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant expansion of their EMEA partnership, Swapcard, the industry-leading event platform, is partnering with the Professional Convention Management Organization (PCMA) to launch PCMA+ and become the official event platform for the much-anticipated Educon event, scheduled to take place from June 25-28 in Montreal, Canada.
— Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard
Building on the success of their previous 3-year collaboration within the EMEA chapter, Swapcard and PCMA are extending their partnership to North America. This move signifies the deepening of their commitment to enhancing the event experience for attendees across the globe.
Creating a truly digital-first hybrid event experience
As the official engagement and mobile app provider, Swapcard will help PCMA transform the entire Educon event experience. With its sophisticated content-management system and AI-powered capabilities, Swapcard aims to not only elevate the learning and networking experience for all Educon attendees but to ensure PCMA members around the world are actively engaged throughout the year.
"Swapcard’s outstanding capabilities have been consistently applauded by PCMA’s Convening EMEA participants over the past three years. This event app aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering superior event experiences while empowering participants to make the most of their time, maximizing networking opportunities, knowledge sharing, and overall satisfaction,” said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, President & CEO of PCMA and CEMA.
Continuing to build excitement and engagement post-event
Swapcard's new community module is poised to boost engagement and content consumption not only during the event dates but also beyond, ensuring that the excitement and learning can continue even after the curtains close. By connecting onsite and online audiences, the platform offers an unprecedented level of access and interaction for PCMA members, enhancing their overall experience.
"I’m thrilled about this pivotal expansion of our partnership, which is a direct reflection of the shared vision to cultivate meaningful connections and foster a thriving global PCMA community," said Baptiste Boulard, CEO of Swapcard.
"At Swapcard, we believe that the power of community is integral to the evolution of the event industry. Our partnership with PCMA signifies our commitment to creating spaces where knowledge sharing and networking extend beyond the bounds of individual events."
By marrying event technology with the needs of today's professionals, Swapcard and PCMA are paving the way for a new era for the event industry. The long-term goal is to offer a unified event and community experience for all PCMA members by facilitating connections and knowledge sharing between all chapters during the “interim periods,” between one event and the next.
“We’re excited to help PCMA expand its reach globally,” Boulard added. “By providing more value to its members and by adopting a digital-first mindset, PCMA is truly at the forefront, leading the industry by example.”
About Swapcard
Swapcard helps tradeshow and conference organizers restore and grow their revenue by accelerating digitization, increasing attendee satisfaction, and boosting exhibitor ROI. The easy-to-use Swapcard platform helps your event teams become more data-driven, saves time, and turns your one-shot events into year-round community experiences that keep your audience coming back for more. Create engaging and memorable events that your attendees will love. To learn more and schedule a demo please visit swapcard.com.
About PCMA
PCMA, PCMA Foundation and CEMA educate, inspire, and listen, creating meaningful experiences where passion, purpose and commerce come together. We are the world’s largest community for Business Events Strategists, providing senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence for the global business events industry. Our mission is to drive social and economic progress through business events. Headquartered in Chicago, IL PCMA has 17 North American Chapters, regional communities in APAC, EMEA and LATAM, and members in 59 countries. The Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), a PCMA subsidiary, advances strategic event marketing and marketing communications for senior-level event marketers and industry professionals. Visit us at pcma.org.
Matt Snodgrass, Director of Marketing
Swapcard
hello@swapcard.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube