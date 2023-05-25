Submit Release
Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court Celebrates National Problem-Solving Court Month with a May Graduation

To commemorate National Problem-Solving Court Month, the Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court celebrated the graduation of Ian at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion on May 9, 2023.  The ceremony was presided over by Judge Jonathan Crosby, with other attendees including Andrew Erickson and Gary Brollier from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, as well as Dennis Marks and Colleen Dostal from the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office. 

Graduation signifies the successful completion of an intensive program encompassing comprehensive drug treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the Juvenile Drug Court Graduate.  Upon successfully completing the program, the graduate’s charges are dismissed, providing them with a fresh start.

Pictured (from left to right) are Judge Jonathan Crosby, Graduate Ian, and Probation Officer Tiffany Bolter.

Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Creston Ashburn, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator
Phone: (402) 593-2132           email: creston.ashburn@nebraska.gov

