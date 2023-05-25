Submit Release
Today is National Missing Children’s Day

For Immediate Release
May 25, 2023
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is National Missing Children’s Day and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is highlighting Florida’s statewide Missing Child Alerts. FDLE also reminds the public to opt in to receiving the potentially life-saving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on their mobile devices.
 
The WEA notifications are especially important for reaching the public during the summer months when families are busy with out-of-school activities or on vacation and may see something in their surroundings that may help save a life.
 
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “We never give up our efforts to bring our missing kids home, and information provided by the public is often instrumental in helping us. I urge you to keep the wireless emergency alerts on your cellphones turned on because these are shown to save lives. When you see an alert, please take a moment to review the cases and call 911 or the phone number listed on the flyer when you have information that may help bring these children home.” 
 
Citizens can help find these still missing children.
 
Isabella Travieso, missing from the Miami, Florida area since April 27, 2023. The Miami-Dade Police Department is the investigating agency.
 
Jessica Beatriz, missing from the Sanford, Florida area since November 4, 2006. The Sanford Police Department is the investigating agency.
 
Please also take a moment to view all of the active Florida AMBER Alerts and active Missing Child Alerts here: http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/AllCurrentAlerts.asp.
 
Thousands of Floridians have signed up at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive Florida AMBER Alerts and Florida Missing Child Alerts via email and text message. You can also follow FDLE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, allowing you to quickly share alerts with others on social media.
 
FDLE is featuring two active Florida Missing Child Alerts during the Memorial Day weekend. Follow our Facebook and Instagram @FDLEpage and our Twitter @FDLEpio page, and please share the flyers with your friends.

