St Albans // Fugitive from Justice

CASE#: 23A2002938

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2023, at approximately 12:15 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Port of Entry, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Sebastien Gauthier

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quebec, Canada

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 24, 2023, at approximately 1215 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an individual who had crossed into the United States with an active arrest warrant from the state of Florida. U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained the individual until Troopers arrived. Investigation revealed that Gauthier had an arrest warrant from the state of Florida for a charge of Burglary. Gauthier was ultimately arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 05/25/2023 at 1300hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/23 1300hrs

