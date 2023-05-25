St Albans // Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002938
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 24, 2023, at approximately 12:15 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Port of Entry, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Sebastien Gauthier
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quebec, Canada
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 24, 2023, at approximately 1215 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an individual who had crossed into the United States with an active arrest warrant from the state of Florida. U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained the individual until Troopers arrived. Investigation revealed that Gauthier had an arrest warrant from the state of Florida for a charge of Burglary. Gauthier was ultimately arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 05/25/2023 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/23 1300hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993