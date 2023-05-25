Signing Day: MGT and Trek10 Sponsor Gary Community Schools' Students for AWS Certification

MGT's nonprofit IRIS helps students in Gary, Indiana. Gary Schools "Signing Day" with MGT and Trek 10

No matter where you're from, a career in technology is accessible to anyone. This field has been underrepresented by African Americans and other minorities. This program aims to help change that.” — Dewand Neely, CIO, MGT

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT and Trek10 are thrilled to announce the extension of last year’s first annual partnership which offered a transformative technical education summer camp for juniors and seniors at Gary Community School Corporation in Indiana. This program is a prepaid offer for students to take summer courses and become AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners.

This impactful initiative has been made possible through a generous sponsorship from MGT’s nonprofit arm, the Institute of Racial Injustice Solutions (IRIS), defined by its commitment to bridging disparities and fostering educational solutions for all. MGT has also functioned as external manager of the Gary Community School Corporation since August 2017. Notably, the district has achieved steady grades on state tests, stabilized enrollment, and realized an annual surplus in 2021, overcoming previous deficits totaling tens of millions of dollars.

“This is an opportunity for our students to show their ability to compete not only here in the city, but nationwide,” says Carl Scott, co-principal of West Side Leadership Academy. To mark the launch of this year's summer camp, MGT recently organized a signing day press conference on May 18, 2023, to honor the students accepted into the program.

MGT remains committed to the local community in Gary, outside of its contractual obligations. Dewand Neely, CIO at MGT said, “We are here as true partners in Gary. No matter where you're from, a career in technology is accessible to anyone. In the past, this career field has been grossly underrepresented by African Americans and other minorities. This program aims to help change that.”

“Acceptance into this program is a very rigorous process. I am so proud of our scholars for meeting the occasion head on,” said Kerchell Hobson, director of secondary curriculum and instruction for Gary Community School Corporation. The 10-week online training, scheduled to commence in early June, will have a positive impact on the students and local community. This program is specifically designed to equip Gary students with the necessary skills to excel in the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification exam so they may find jobs immediately after graduation.

"Trek 10 previously ran this program with students from the University of Notre Dame, students from my alma mater Wabash College, and now we're a private partner with Gary Schools to bring it to the high school level," states Tony Reyes, vice president of sales at Trek10.

More than 20 students have already enrolled in the training camp, which is fully covered, and they will receive a $500 stipend regardless of the exam outcome. For further information about the Trek10 program, please reach out to Chelsea Whittington at cwhittington@garycsc.k12.in.us.

With a 48-year track record, MGT is a national public sector social impact management and technology firm that provides diverse services to state, local, and education clients across the U.S. and abroad. Their team of industry subject-matter experts collaborates with numerous public agencies, delivering trusted solutions that enhance government performance and promote thriving communities. For more information, visit www.mgtconsulting.com or find them on social media.

