Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Celebrates Red Nose Day 2023, Launches Next Cycle of #BlackGirlJoyChallenge

About

CNBetter Media is a full-service public relations agency that helps shift people and brands from background noise to household names. Through a strategic mix of media relations, experiential and integrated marketing, content strategy, brand and expert positioning, influencer engagement, community outreach and much more, we successfully help our clients to get in position for the visibility they want and deserve. Since 2014, we have had the honor of serving an impressive and diverse roster of clients that span across a variety of industries. Such industries include entertainment (film, television, music and celebrities), sports, real estate, law, non-profit, diversity and inclusion, small minority business and more. At CNBetter Media, we take pride in our performance. We are 100% dedicated to the vision of our clients and make every effort to help them realize their goals. We can’t wait to do the same for you!