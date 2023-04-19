The Plus Strut™, The Curviest 5K on the Planet, Makes Epic Post-Pandemic Return - Saturday, May 6, 2023

The first-ever 5K for plus size women in North America is back and it's bigger, better and curvier than ever!

COVID silenced us, and to a demographic that has been marginalized for so long, it was a major blow, but our exciting return to the pavement is even more major than what tried to take us out!” — Joy Tribble - Founder, The Plus Strut™

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Do you hear that? Celebration is in the air and women all over the United States are excited because The Plus Strut™ has announced their post-pandemic return, and it’s going to be EPIC! Known as the first-ever 5K for plus size women in North America, The Plus Strut™ will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from 7:30AM - 1:00PM at Chastain Park (216 W. Wieuca, Atlanta 30342 - located in the playground area at the corner of W. Wieuca and Dudley). Jam-packed with onsite activities, amazing sponsors and much more, The Plus Strut™ is ground zero for fun, fitness and friendly, full-figured engagement!"This is the first Plus Strut™ since COVID restrictions have been lifted," confirms The Plus Strut™ founder, Joy Tribble. "COVID silenced us, and to a demographic that has been marginalized for so long, it was a major blow, but our exciting return to the pavement is even more major than what tried to take us out! We’re back and we are, once again, free to ‘take up space,’ unapologetically!"Specifically, created to encourage and embrace a demographic of women that are seldom seen doing activities of this type, The Plus Strut™ continues to hold reign as the first in its class. Welcoming plus size women of all fitness levels, from beginner to pro, the event offers a diverse atmosphere, tremendous support and a continuous outpour of love that yields more than just exercise... Plus Strutters get an experience that will impact their lives forever!“Representation matters, and when you can see yourself, it empowers you to take a step in becoming and embracing your full self,” Joy adds. “Women who wear a size 14 and above represent 68% of the women in this country, and they are no longer worried about the status quo and how others see us. The Plus Strut™ allows women to show up to be who they are, where they are and as they are. The only adjustment we ask for is for them to be better, as they move toward their life’s goals.”The 2023 Plus Strut™ experience promises to be the must-see / must-do body-positive wellness event of the year, and while it is held in Atlanta, The Plus Strut™ is a national event that has welcomed participants from all over the United States and abroad. Thanks to this year’s sponsors - 2T Water, The Atlanta Fibroid Center, Pearson Consulting Group, The Business Lounge, Lush Body Fitness, Business Blazers Academy, Atlanta Curves Therapeutic Massage, Girls on the Run, Remedy to Wellness and CNBetter Media - it will surely be bigger, better and curvier than ever!“Let me tell you, the Strutters are excited,” shares Joy. “For many, the experience gives them something to look forward to; especially, because the event happens as the season is changing into spring and people are ready to return outdoors and get active. They’re also excited because our event is about building community. One of our goals is to connect plus size women with other plus size women around the country. When we gather together, it feels like a family reunion, or a block party, because we often have returning participants. Plus, our new registrants get to meet new people, forge fresh relationships and often leave with a new acquaintance. It truly is a beautiful sight!”In thinking about the future of The Plus Strut™, Joy concludes, “Our plans for the future are huge. We want to be as big as the Peachtree Road Race, or even the Boston Marathon, where 10,000+ women are strutting down the streets of America proudly, boldly and unapologetically unlocking their power within. We’re already focused on that goal, so stay tuned. The Curviest 5K on the planet is here to stay!”Online registration for The Plus Strut™ is open. The price is $55 and options are available for teams/groups, individuals and supporters who desire to be onsite to cheer on one or more participants. Those interested can register here: https://bit.ly/ThePlusStrut2023 . Online registration ends on Wednesday, May 3, at 11:59PM EDT. Onsite registration will be available on the morning of the event and will begin at 7:30AM ET.For more information on The Plus Strut™, please visit www.ThePlusStrut.com To view an exciting recap of The Plus Strut™ 2019, click here: https://vimeo.com/357234052 To pledge support as a sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, call 678-753-4589, or email: info@theplusstrut.com.To request an interview, press credentials, or to confirm celebrity talent appearances, contact Candace Ledbetter at 770-709-1509 or Candace@CNBetterMedia.com.ABOUT THE PLUS STRUT™The Plus Strut™ is the first ever 5K run/walk for plus size women, in North America. Created to encourage and embrace a demographic of women that are seldom seen doing activities of this type, The Plus Strut™ is a safe place where plus size women can take on a challenge like this, regardless of their fitness level. With our "No Woman Left Behind" mentality, participants will not only be cheered on for putting one foot in front of the other, but will also be enriched by the energy, the diverse atmosphere, the tremendous support and the outpour of love for getting it done! There's no better feeling than crossing that finish line. Are you ready to Strut Your Plus™? The Plus Strut™ 2023 will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.ThePlusStrut.com , and follow our strut on social media: @ThePlusStrut.

The Plus Strut™ 2019 Recap