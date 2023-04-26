Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Announces 2023 Black Girls Dream Conference, June 9-10, in Memphis, TN
Join the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for a joyful two-day conference event guaranteed to inspire, empower and cultivate your dreams!
When you give Black women the grace and space to dream, it opens a new path for us to activate and elevate higher toward our destiny. That is what the Black Girls Dream Conference is all about.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) has announced that the 2023 Black Girls Dream Conference is headed to Memphis, TN! The two-day event is free and open to the public, and will take place Friday, June 9 - Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown (250 N. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103). Curated by Cynthia Daniels & Co., the 2023 Black Girls Dream Conference is designed to be a safe space full of love, fun and sisterhood as well as an experience that inspires, empowers, and cultivates the dreams of southern Black girls, gender-expansive youth and Black women of all ages.
— LaTosha Brown - Visionary Founder, Southern Black Girls
“We are so excited about this year’s Black Girls Dream Conference and we’re so ready to gather together in Memphis,” shares an excited Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium. “As with all of our events, we create space for Black girls and women to not just be inspired, but to actually connect and have meaningful conversations that are centered around our individual and shared realities. This conference is our common ground to celebrate us, to learn new things and to clearly state our needs and share our wisdom and resources that will help us create Black women-led solutions for the south and beyond!”
The 2023 Black Girls Dream Conference will host a series of dynamic, interactive workshops led by inspiring speakers as well as impactful conversations centering mental wellness, health, beauty, social justice, financial literacy, and much more.
In addition to interactive workshops and compelling discussions, the conference will also include signature moments such as, the “We Got Now!” panel featuring today’s youth leaders and activists; the “Daughters of the Movement” fireside chat featuring female change makers of our past who are still impacting our present; a must-see/must-do silent pajama party for youth attendees between the ages of 12-24; and a private “Women’s Wine Down” event for adult attendees ages 21+. Meals will also be provided on both days.
“The Black Girls Dream Conference is a must-see, must-do experience,” declares LaTosha Brown, visionary founder of Southern Black Girls. “We are creating space for girls to dream, which is the first step to putting your vision in motion, and we believe that when you give Black women the grace and space to dream, it opens a new path for us to activate and elevate higher toward our destiny. That is what the Black Girls Dream Conference is all about.”
The Black Girls Dream Conference has something for everyone! Registration is now available and interested attendees can secure their free tickets by visiting www.tinyurl.com/blackgirlsdream. Registration is open until May 19th or until maximum capacity is reached.
“Since launching registration, the response has been overwhelming,” adds Malikah. We anticipate a sold out experience this year and we couldn’t be more happier! There is so much to look forward to, but receiving the wisdom of every Black woman and the JOY of every Black girl who will join us in Memphis is what matters most.”
To book a hotel stay, please use this link to receive the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium discounted rate. This rate will be available now through May 9, 2023.
For details on how to support the Southern Black Girls movement through partnership and/or sponsorship, contact heygirlhey@southernblackgirls.org, or call 334-679-3499.
For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook, and Instagram and @BlackGirlsDream on Twitter.
ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BLACK GIRLS AND WOMEN'S CONSORTIUM
The Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is coordinated entirely by a community of Black women in philanthropy, activism and girls' work, who hold deep roots in movement-building throughout the southeast. The partnership recognizes their critical role and the importance of centering the lived experiences and leadership of those most impacted by deep-seated injustices. SBGWC consists of four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the Black Belt Community Fund, the Fund for Southern Communities and TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation. For more information, visit: www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
# # #
Candace Ledbetter
C.N.Better Media
email us here
2022 Black Girls Dream Conference Recap