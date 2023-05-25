‘Unspoken’ Documentary Returns to Monroe After Three Sold-Out Hometown Screenings
The groundbreaking documentary-feature film from Georgia-based Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese will return to Monroe for a Hometown Encore Screening
Knowing our past and its influence on our present can help us come together and build a stronger, more intentionally inclusive community.”MONROE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking documentary-feature film, “UNSPOKEN,” from Georgia-based Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese will return to Monroe for a Hometown Encore Screening at On Stage Playhouse (215 High School Ave.) on Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m. The Hometown Encore Screening will be followed by a Community Dialog Session inspired by the film at Team Up Mentoring (601 South Madison Ave.) on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Stephanie Calabrese
The Community Dialog Session dialog will be led by Berry College Director of Diversity and Inclusion Haley Smith. The session offers a welcoming environment for participants to share personal stories and experiences while exchanging perspectives inspired by the film. It is an active component of the film’s ongoing mission to allow residents to work together to improve race relations with an aim toward reconciliation and healing in the community.
“Knowing our past and its influence on our present can help us come together and build a stronger, more intentionally inclusive community,” Calabrese said. “If we can do that here, we can show other hometowns across America how to do it too."
“UNSPOKEN” shatters a code of silence that has distanced neighbor from neighbor for generations. By tracing her journey as a small town Georgia resident, Calabrese uncovers buried truths and explores how the tight-knit community has been impacted by its racial divide deepened in part by the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching, also known as the “the last mass lynching in America.” Sourced from 40 interviews with fellow Monroe residents and research over the course of three and a half years, the film, shot entirely on an iPhone, offers an insider’s intimate look at the impact of the lynching, segregation and integration through today.
Following three sold-out screenings and the first community dialogue session in Monroe, a unifying movement was sparked. Survey results from the first session showed that the majority of participants felt that the discussion challenged their assumptions they had or helped them understand racism in a different way.
Attendees reported in a survey that the experience made them feel “encouraged,” “hopeful” and “motivated.” One hundred percent of attendees were “very” or “extremely” inspired to better understand racism, their neighbors and their role in helping our community move toward healing.
“UNSPOKEN” won the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival in August. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival and Portland Film Festival in 2022. The film won the Documentary Feature Special Jury Award at the Rome International Film Festival in November and Best Documentary FIlm at the Reedy Reels Film Festival in February.
To learn more about the film, please visit www.unspoken.film. To register for the Community Dialogue Session, please visit unspoken.film/communitydialog. To purchase tickets, please visit unspoken.film/tickets.
About Stephanie Calabrese
Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist. Stephanie’s photographic documentary series “Hometown: A Documentary of Monroe, Georgia'' has been featured on The New York Times LENS site and on Atlanta CBS45 News. Her work has been featured in Time, Lightbox, Forbes.com, LIFE.com, Digital Photo, Photo.net, Professional Photographer, and The Bitter Southerner. Stephanie has produced documentary projects for clients including UPS, The Coca-Cola Company, CARE International, and The Georgia Department of Family and Child Services. She resides in Monroe, Georgia. She is the author of the best-selling “The Art of iPhoneography: A Guide to Mobile Creativity” published by Pixiq (a division of Sterling Press) and Ilex Press (now Octopus Press) and “Lens on Life: Documenting Your World Through Photography'' published by Focal Press and Ilex Press (now Octopus) and a past TEDx Talk speaker on “Building a Better World, One Picture at a Time.” Learn more about her work at stephaniecalabrese.com.
