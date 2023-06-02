Himel wins big at World Business Outlook Awards 2023

Himel is an award-winning global manufacturer and supplier of electric products for Low Voltage Power Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Management, Motor Control and Protection, Industrial Components, and Home Electric offers. Most Reliable Residential Segment Electrical Products Brand, Middle East 2023 Most Reliable Final Distribution Products Brand in Southeast Asia 2023

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Himel, the multi-award winning manufacturer and supplier of electrical products, has been recognised in two award categories by World Business Outlook. The two award titles - Most Reliable Final Distribution Products Brand in South East Asia 2023 and Most Reliable Residential Segment Electrical Products Brand Middle East 2023 have been announced after thorough nomination process and proper review by our jury members.

Having a footprint in 50+ countries—Himel is a leader in value-engineered electric products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Via strong omnichannel approach, the brand reaches customers through an extensive distributor network, point-of-sale outlets, modern trade stores, ecommerce platforms, and online aggregators. With a vision to ease access to safe electricity, Himel products have been part of several successful projects from affordable housing and small businesses to modern condominiums and expansive malls and complexes. Last year Himel was recognized for its outstanding contribution in development of safer electrical infrastructure in South East Asia, Middle East and North Africa regions. The brand’s miniature circuit breaker range was also identified as key product for ensuring home safety in Indonesia.

Ujal Nair, Editor for World Business Outlook announced, "We are proud to unveil the top promoter of access to safe electricity in South East Asia and Middle East. It is our pleasure to be associated with the brand that is pioneering quality assured yet cost efficient electrical products available in 57 countries across continents. Himel’s contribution to safe electrical infrastructure through final distribution products and wider portfolio for residential applications is exemplary."

The brand is consistently and strategically growing to cater to the demands of emerging economies. This year, Himel has begun its operations in South Africa, Qatar, Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania and more.

Commenting on winning the awards, Koon San Ang, the Global Head of Himel Business, said, “Himel being recognized across two key regions is testimony to the brand’s far-reaching efforts in driving the vision of affordability and reliability. Our marketing strategy, channel strength and retail footprint are central to the trust that our customers and partners have in Himel solutions.”

Himel’s Overseas Marketing and Service Director, WenJie QI, stated, “We are honoured to receive the World Business Outlook Magazine Awards. These recognitions are reflection of how homes, offices and businesses run safe operations with Himel products installed. From retail and eCommerce to large projects, Himel has demonstrated true impact and progress towards the goal of safe access to electricity.”

Vibha Thusu, the Global Head of Marketing and Communication, Himel remarked, “These awards will serve as a catalyst for expanding our vision of safe access to electricity. We are seeing a continuous awareness for cost-efficient electrical products. Through multichannel partner and customer engagement along with digital initiatives, we have successfully spurred electrical brands to focus on safety.”

On the business front, this year Himel has launched new product ranges such as distribution boards, Curvo wiring devices, and solar range. The brand has also announced global managed channel partnership programs for retailers, panel builders and original equipment manufacturers.

About Himel

Himel is an award-winning global manufacturer and supplier of electric products for Low Voltage Power Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Management, Motor Control and Protection, Industrial Components, and Home Electric offers. With a footprint in 50+ countries—we are leaders in value-engineered electric products for residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities sectors. We value opportunities for all and provide the best combination of affordable and reliable offers to meet the demand for access to safe electricity.

https://www.himel.com/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/