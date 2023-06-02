Oregon Entrepreneur Marinela Dragan Creates a Stir in the Baking Industry with Her Brand New Steambowl Invention

GLADSTONE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning entrepreneur Marinela Dragan of family-owned Dragan Concepts LLC, has developed an ingenious new product, the SteamBowl ™, that will make things easier in the kitchen for everyone in the baking and restaurant industry. Also, this innovative product will be a welcome addition to those home baking chefs who love to make tasty desserts.

The SteamBowl ™ is a double-boiler attachment. The patented design eliminates the need for continuous stirring over a hot stove. Simply add ingredients to the SteamBowl™ double boiler, attach it to the mixer, and let it do the work. SteamBowl ™ cooks the ingredients with steam. It is just that easy!

The SteamBowl ™ will quickly become the go-to appliance to keep handy in every kitchen. It is essential for heating temperature sensitive ingredients that require gentle, indirect heat. According to curator Marinela, “It is ideal for preparing creams, frostings, sauces, melting chocolates, cheeses, and much more!”
The SteamBowl ™ is the only double-boiler attachment for stand mixers. It is compatible with KitchenAid® Bowl-Lift and Tilt-Head Mixer, and Cuisinart® Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer.

The product comes carefully packaged and complete with:
1. Double Boiler Attachment
2. Detachable Cord
3. Custom Bowl-Lift Whisk
4. Custom Tilt-Head Whisk

Ms. Dragan is a passionate and dedicated entrepreneur who has won awards in the service sector for running a senior care business for 16 years. Her well-respected reputation precedes her in Portland and the surrounding community. In addition, her food business, “Delicios Tastes of Transylvania Catering,” provided unique and authentic Romanian dishes for over a decade. Her success is contagious, and this outstanding invention, SteamBowl ™, is on a trajectory to make its mark and become a household name.

For more information, please contact Marinela Dragan at Email: info@steambowl.com or visit Website: www.Steambowl.com for purchasing.

