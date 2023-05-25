Cinemagic and NI Connections Announce Sponsorship for Cinemagic Los Angeles Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People and NI Connections have joined forces for Cinemagic’s Los Angeles Gala on 28th June.
The Gala sponsored by NI Connections marks the culmination of a week-long programme for young people from Northern Ireland and Los Angeles who will benefit from talks, tours and masterclasses with top talent in film and television production.
The 20 teenagers representing Belfast at Cinemagic LA are participants of IGNITE, an innovative youth leadership initiative established and spearheaded by George Best Belfast City Airport, in partnership with Cinemagic which aims to provide young people from all backgrounds with life-changing opportunities.
Each young person on the once in a lifetime trip will have graduated from the IGNITE programme, achieving both academic accolades and building significant personal growth that will help them fulfil their aspirations.
The Gala sponsored by NI Connections, hosted by presenters Jenn McGuirk and Darren Kennedy, will showcase the young people's work, talent and achievements, empowering them to unlock their creativity and build industry connections in the USA.
The teenagers will hear from a host of professionals in the field of film, tv, broadcasting, arts, entrepreneurship and musical theatre including Kevin Huvane (CAA), one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talent agents, cinematographer Sarah Brandes (Ad Astra, The Morning Show), producer James Longman (Late Late Show with James Corden), screenwriters Ryan Rowe and Adam Lorenzo, and four-time Emmy® Award-winning producer, Shane Farley (Rachael Ray).
Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE said: “We are incredibly proud to be working in partnership with NI Connections as the sponsor of the Cinemagic Los Angeles Gala this June. The support enables us to showcase Cinemagic as a global player in the creative industries and profile Northern Ireland's success stories internationally.
"Uniting young people from the George Best Belfast City Airport’s IGNITE programme in Northern Ireland and students in Los Angeles to collaborate with the film industry ignites so much creativity and learning, and together with NI Connections we can inspire and motivate the next generation of creatives.”
Head of NI Connections, Moira Loughran said:
“Head of NI Connections, Moira Loughran said ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Cinemagic as sponsor of the Los Angeles Gala as we see it as a fantastic opportunity to be able to help and showcase the immense talent of our young people from Northern Ireland.”
“It is an opportunity to make and build industry connections in the USA and for us at NI Connections, that is what we are passionate about – making those connections and providing our diaspora with an opportunity to demonstrate the full potential of their talent and influence.”
Director of Corporate Services at George Best Belfast City Airport, Michelle Hatfield, said:
“At Belfast City Airport, we are passionate about building the workforce of tomorrow and championing young people to become future leaders.
“Through our IGNITE programme, in partnership with Cinemagic, the young people on this trip have already achieved great things and shown incredible potential.
“The LA gala is the perfect opportunity to reward their hard work and dedication and celebrate their successes.”
The Cinemagic LA Gala sponsored by NI Connections will take place on 28th June at The Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, LA. Cinemagic LA is also supported by NI Bureau
