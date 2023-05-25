CCHR’s History of Psychiatry Museum Rated Number 1 in Clearwater
Consisting of 14 displays revealing the facts about psychiatric abuses, visitors learn about mental health human rights during the two-hour self-guided tour.
Consisting of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses, visitors learn about mental health human rights during the two-hour self-guided tour. Featuring educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors, the museum was opened for the purpose of raising awareness on the history of psychiatry and to help create effective change to existing mental health laws.
Winner of the 2022 Social Impact Award and the 2022 Platinum Award for their work to help protect a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their child, CCHR is a nonprofit watchdog organization that is dedicated to the reformation of mental health.
CCHR also hosts regular seminars, workshops and even continuing education courses on the mental health law, parental rights, alternative solutions and more as part of the educational campaign. Delivered by attorneys and other professionals, these events are held virtually as well as in the Center, and are free and open to the general public.
The museum is open daily and events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and electroshock are held weekly and monthly. For more information, please call 727-442-8820
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
