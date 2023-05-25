CCHR’s History of Psychiatry Museum Rated Number 1 in Clearwater

Psychiatry an Industry of Death Museum

The museum presents the unvarnished history of psychiatry across fourteen audio-visual displays, each revealing another aspect of psychiatric abuse and violations of human rights.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

The Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum is open daily in downtown Clearwater, Florida

The winners for this year’s Social Impact Awards are exemplary models of corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Consisting of 14 displays revealing the facts about psychiatric abuses, visitors learn about mental health human rights during the two-hour self-guided tour.

Dropped into the museum while on vacation and was not disappointed! Very informative and presented difficult information in a professional and respectful manner. Definitely recommend the museum.”
— Ana P.
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Listed as the number one museum in the area, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) “Psychiatry: An Industry of Death” museum has been toured by over 9,000 people. Taking the top spot in the categories of “Rated”, “Most Reviewed” and “Hidden Gem”, the exhibit was opened by the Florida chapter of CCHR during the summer of 2015 and it is located in Clearwater. [1]

Consisting of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses, visitors learn about mental health human rights during the two-hour self-guided tour. Featuring educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors, the museum was opened for the purpose of raising awareness on the history of psychiatry and to help create effective change to existing mental health laws.

Winner of the 2022 Social Impact Award and the 2022 Platinum Award for their work to help protect a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their child, CCHR is a nonprofit watchdog organization that is dedicated to the reformation of mental health.

CCHR also hosts regular seminars, workshops and even continuing education courses on the mental health law, parental rights, alternative solutions and more as part of the educational campaign. Delivered by attorneys and other professionals, these events are held virtually as well as in the Center, and are free and open to the general public.

The museum is open daily and events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and electroshock are held weekly and monthly. For more information, please call 727-442-8820

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+ +1 (727) 422-8820
The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

