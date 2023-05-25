Police Ready For Highway Enforcement Through Memorial Day Weekend

May 25, 2023

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — Maryland State Police will bolster enforcement efforts over the Memorial Day weekend to prevent dangerous driving behaviors and save lives as more motorists are expected to travel this holiday.

State troopers from 23 barracks, including members of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team, known as the SPIDRE team, will be focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that contribute to highway tragedies, especially during the holiday weekend. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

“As we prepare to kick off the summer travel season this Memorial Day weekend, we want motorists to arrive at their destinations safely,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. said. “We always ask that if you choose to drink, then please arrange for a designated driver or a safe ride home.”

Among the planned initiatives:

• The Bel Air Barrack will focus efforts on Routes 1, 24, 40, and 155 in Harford County.

• The Salisbury Barrack will conduct enforcement along Routes 50 and 13 corridors in Wicomico County.

• The Annapolis Barrack will focus on DUI enforcement along Routes 50 and Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County.

• The Forestville Barrack will focus its efforts on Route 5 in Prince George’s County

• The Rockville Barrack will concentrate its efforts on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County.

• Golden Ring Barrack will concentrate on crash hotspots around Interstate 695 within Baltimore County.

• Centreville Barrack will conduct operations on Routes 301, 20 and 50.

• The Waterloo Barrack will work crash and DUI reduction efforts in and around high-crash areas within Howard County.

• The Hagerstown Barrack will conduct saturation patrols on Interstates 70 and 81 in Washington County.

Maryland averaged 152 fatalities and 2,003 injuries due to impaired driving crashes annually between 2017 and 2021, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Many of these deaths and injuries were preventable.

If you are attending a Memorial Day gathering:

• Designate a sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.

• If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.

• Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.

• Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.

• If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, then call the police.

• Always buckle up.

• Don’t drive distracted, text or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a Memorial Day gathering:

• Remember, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages

• Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.

• Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

• Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

