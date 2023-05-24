Submit Release
Senate Bill 711 Printer's Number 783

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 783

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

711

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO AND BARTOLOTTA, MAY 24, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MAY 24, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.214, No.67), entitled "An

act relating to the lawful conduct of bingo, prescribing

penalties and making a repeal," further providing for rules

for licensing and operation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(c) of the act of July 10, 1981

(P.L.214, No.67), known as the Bingo Law, is amended by adding a

paragraph to read:

Section 5. Rules for licensing and operation.

* * *

(c) Operation.--Each licensed association shall comply with

the following restrictions and rules governing the operation of

bingo:

* * *

(14) A licensed association may sell tickets to its

bingo event online, but the purchase of the online tickets

may only be made through the use of a debit card and not a

credit card.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Senate Bill 711 Printer's Number 783

