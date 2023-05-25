'Song of the Cicada' at NYC Independent Film Festival
A Forbidden Life in Calveston, Texas by Aaron & Robert Weiss
We rarely hear the perspective of morticians.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York directors Aaron & Robert Weiss show a remarkable documentary on the musings and lifestyle of an eccentric mortician with an attraction to the forbidden living in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas.
— Aaron Weiss, director
'SONG OF THE CICADA' by first-cousins Aaron & Robert Weiss, is a person that is so interesting and so bizarre and whose story is so unfamiliar that it’s hard to believe it’s true. Dale Carter is such a person. On tour through the funeral home with Dale as our joyful guide you hear both stories of the macabre as remarkable tales.
Aaron Weiss: "In our society, we rarely hear the perspective of morticians and those closely associated with death. But this decade-spanning portrait of a career mortician also shows someone who finds refuge in his work from an unkind world and seeks catharsis 'behind the formaldehyde curtain'."
Director Aaron Weiss is the founder and owner of One Story Productions, an independent documentary production company. creating customized videos used for marketing, websites, social media, community awareness and fundraising. Aaron’s career is dedicated to telling a wide variety of stories through his work.
Director Robert Weiss was born in Galveston, Texas. He studied and taught Painting and Printmaking. A documentary on the devastating effects of hurricane Ike changed his path to filmmaking. Today, Robert currently teaches film at the Episcopal School of Dallas while continuing to work on his own short narrative films, documentaries and paintings.
'SONG OF THE CICADA' - Friday June 9, 2023 - 9:00pm Theater 3
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
