IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown for Week Ending May 27 2023
Chisom, a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft and his unique ability to create music that resonates deeply with listeners. ”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chisom's "Yes Yes, Lagos Nights" Dominates the Charts: The #1 Song on IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Countdown for Week Ending May 27, 2023
— Martone, Director of Programming at IRMIX Radio
Chisom, the talented Nigerian-American artist hailing from Detroit and based in D.C., has achieved a remarkable feat with his latest song, "Yes Yes, Lagos Nights." This captivating track has claimed the top spot on IRMIX Radio's prestigious Top 20 Countdown for the week ending May 27, 2023. It is a testament to Chisom's exceptional talent and the undeniable appeal of his music.
"Yes Yes, Lagos Nights" topping IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Countdown is a well-deserved achievement for Chisom, a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft and his unique ability to create music that resonates deeply with listeners. As he continues to create and share his art, there is no doubt that Chisom is on his way to leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and becoming a driving force in shaping its future.
IRMIX Radio is now reporting playlists to music tracking agencies for national charting purposes. IRMIX Radio's format is RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. IRMIX Radio is currently accepting songs for airplay with the caveat that any song submitted that is older than 90 days old will not be eligible for charting.
To be considered for IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown the songs must be less than 90 days old. Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully for submission of your track(s) or it will be rejected. Prior to your track being submitted please be sure to include detailed information. Artist name, track name, album name if applicable, release date, artist social media for tagging, and biography.
Additionally, IRMIX Radio has promotion opportunities available for independent artists, to learn more about the opportunities please visit our website.
1. Chisom – Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights)
2. Intelligent Diva – Fly Together
3. Dreamer Isioma – Gimme A Chance
4. Kwengface – Freedom
5. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party
6. Playboii Red – Swim or Eat
7. HartBreaak – Far From Home
8. Yung Felix – Need You
9. Jai Denise – Pretty and Paid
10. Aliah Sheffield – Boo Boo the Fool
11. Maulo – Steady
12. Trisha Covington – I Need You
13. E.O. – Banana
14. Nippa – Maddest
15. Juan NW – Move Your Body
16. So Vicious Featuring Black C – To the Bag
17. Intelligent Diva – How to Flex
18. Paper Chasin’ Savage Featuring Kiara – Ride for Me
19. Ann Patrice – Punish Me
20. PT Gospel Spitter featuring Stephen Voyce – Kingdom
Station updates effective June 1, 2023, IRMIX Radio will begin to blend its Top 20 Countdown that had been dedicated to strictly for independent artists with mainstream artists. More station news, IRMIX Radio’s official website has now begun to report News that affects the lives of our daily listeners. IRMIX will try our very best to strike a balance between entertainment and the news story of the day.
IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Date and Time